Gwalior, December 29: A major corruption issue has emerged in Madhya Pradesh’s ambitious ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’. Hundreds of women in Bhind district have not received their monthly installments for two months, leaving them distressed and forced to visit government offices repeatedly.

According to NavbharatTimes, several women, including Anganwadi worker Kanchan Devi from Sarsai, and Santoshi Devi from Foop Ward 8, reported that they have not received the funds despite applying to the Women and Child Development Department and their respective banks. Ladli Behna Yojana 19th Installment To Be Deposited in Women's Bank Accounts on December 10? Check Latest Reports on 19th Kisht Date in Madhya Pradesh.

Central Bank of India Manager Ram Solanki cited a technical error, stating that funds meant for the women were transferred to private accounts, including one belonging to a student, which has since been closed. Subsidies for other beneficiaries have also reportedly gone to incorrect accounts. Ladli Behna Yojana: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers INR 1,573 Crore to 1.29 Crore Ladli Behnas, Promises To Further Raise Monthly Aid (See Pics).

Bhind Collector Sanjeev Srivastava confirmed that the issue has been investigated, and findings have been sent to relevant authorities. However, former Leader of Opposition Dr. Govind Singh criticized the administration, alleging rampant corruption in government schemes. He demanded strict action against those mismanaging the program.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by beneficiaries of welfare schemes and raises questions about the efficiency and integrity of their implementation. Women continue to struggle for their rightful payments, urging immediate government intervention to resolve the issue.

