Mumbai, November 28: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts. There are a total of six posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive. Of the six posts, one each is for FCI Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Chandigarh (RO Punjab and RO Haryana); RO Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow; RO Odisha, Bhubaneswar; RO Telangana, Hyderabad; and ZO (W), Mumbai. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of FCI at fcivlts.in.

The last date to apply for FCI Recruitment 2204 is December 16. As per the official notification, applicants must have retired from Central/State Government or PSUs and should have an MBBS Degree from a recognised institution to apply for the GDMO posts. It must be noted that candidates must be no older than 68 as of the application closing date. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 2,702 Posts of Junior Assistant of UPSSSC Recruitment 2024 at upsssc.gov.in, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Candidates who will be selected for the GSMO posts under FCI recruitment drive will receive a monthly salary of INR 80,000. Candidates who are interested and eligible can submit their applications in the prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with the required documents. Candidates can send their applications to the Deputy General Manager (Establishment-I) of Food Corporation of India based in Delhi. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Begins Recruitment Drive For 169 SCO Posts; Know Eligibility Criteria, Salary and How To Apply.

Applicants who will be shortlisted will be called for a personal interview, as determined by the selection committee. It must be noted that notifications will be sent to only shortlisted candidates. For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here or visit the official website of FCI.

