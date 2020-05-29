Mira Rajput Has a Sweet Birthday Wish For Father-In-Law Pankaj Kapur: 'In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas!'

Pankaj Kapur (Photo Credits: Instagram/Mira Rajput)

Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur is celebrating his birthday today. The Karamchand actor got a sweet birthday wish from his daughter-in-law Mira Rajput. The cute post on Instagram also gave us an insight into the Kapoor family and the bond that sasur-bahu share. It is very sweet. Sweet as a mango.

Mira, while sharing a picture with Pankaj, wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad, Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are." And then came the gold. "In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas," she wrote. Alphonso and Safeda are kinds of mangoes.

"To the bestest 'Baba', We love you," she concluded. Shahid and Pankaj's wife Supriya Pathak are also visible in the picture.

Check Out Mira Rajputs' Instagram Post Here:

Mira is doing pretty good on social media. She has been sharing very interesting updates about her life and family on social media. A few days back, she wishes Neelima Azim, her mother-in-law, on Mother's Day. She also made headlines when she raised her voice against the 'bois locker room' by sharing excerpts from an essay about parenting.