In a remarkable display of quick thinking, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakre came to the rescue of a motorcyclist who suffered a seizure following a roadside accident near Jagtap Dairy Chowk in Pune's Wanawadi on December 24. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred around 2 pm when the motorcyclist collided with an elderly woman, leaving her with minor injuries. After the crash, the motorcyclist fell off his bike and immediately went into a seizure. Dr Bhajibhakre, who was nearby, swiftly responded, helping to stabilise the motorcyclist until medical assistance arrived. Mumbai Police Constable Balaso Dhage Saves Life of Man Stuck Between Moving Local Train and Platform at Goregaon Railway Station (Watch Video).

DCP Sandeep Bhajibhakre Saves Life of Man Who Suffered Seizure

ℙ𝕌ℕ𝔼 | In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr. Sandeep Bhajibhakare from Pune City Police saved the life of a young accident victim at Jagtap Chowk, Wanawadi. The incident involved a car colliding with a two-wheeler… pic.twitter.com/TUDJXZZCgn — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) December 24, 2024

