The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing into the party at the Cordelia's Empress Cruise ship. On October 2, the agency detained Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Later, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested. The NCB also called Bollywood actor Annaya Pandey for questioning in connection with the case.

The agency is headed by Satya Narayan Pradhan. Officers of the NCB are drawn from the Indian Revenue Service, Indian Police Service and Paramilitary forces, in addition to directly recruited members. The NCB act as a coordinating entity between various narcotics and drug law enforcement agencies within the country. After the raid on the cruise, many are curious to know about the NCB who is probing the high-profile drugs case and its functioning. Aryan Khan Drug Case: Somy Ali Supports Shah Rukh Khan’s Son, Calls His Case ‘The Epitome Of Hypocrisy’.

Here Is All About The NCB:

What Is NCB?

The NCB is the Indian central law enforcement and intelligence agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The agency act combat drug trafficking and the use of illegal substances under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The NCB's headquarters are located in Delhi. Its field operations are dived into various zones, including Mumbai, Chandigarh and Lucknow.

History Of NCB:

The NCB is established on March 17, 1986, to enable full implementation of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. It fights against the violation of the act through the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988. The law was established to fulfill India's under the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, Convention on Psychotropic Substances, and United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

What Is Function Of NCB?

The NCB fights drug trafficking on an all-India level. It also works with other government agencies, including Customs and Central Excise/GST, State Police Department and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The organisation provides resources and training to the personnel of India's Drug Law Enforcement Agencies. Intelligence, Enforcement and Coordination are three pillars of the NCB.

