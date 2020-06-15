Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Aarogya Setu App Mandatory to Withdraw Cash From ATMs? Journalist Tweets Experience of HSBC Bank Not Allowing Entry Inside Branch Without the App

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 03:46 PM IST
Aarogya Setu App (Photo Credits: Government of India)

Mumbai, June 15: A journalist recently tweeted about his experience of not being allowed entry inside an HSBC Bank to withdraw money from the bank ATM without the Aarogya Setu app. The user shared his experience where he was asked to read the notice attached on the door of the branch.

The notice said that in order to ensure the health and safety of all the visitors to the branch, it is mandatory to wear a face mask. The note also further mentioned that entry will be allowed post-screening of body temperature and status on the Arogya Setu app. Download Aarogya Setu App, Wear Mask And Carry Hand Sanitiser: AAI Issues Guidelines For Air Passengers.

Here's what the Journalist tweeted:

HSBC replied on the post saying- "Hello, To ensure the health and safety of our customers the status of the Arogya Setu app is checked. Your co-operation is highly appreciated"

Check HSBC India's response to the tweet:

Aarogya Setu App has been made mandatory at several other places, including while taking flights, trains and also on the road. Offices have also asked their employees to download the app in order to check the COVID-19 status of the person. The government-owned Aarogya Setu app gives colour coded-designation to users as per their health status and travel history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

