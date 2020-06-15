Aarogya Setu App Mandatory to Withdraw Cash From ATMs? Journalist Tweets Experience of HSBC Bank Not Allowing Entry Inside Branch Without the App

Mumbai, June 15: A journalist recently tweeted about his experience of not being allowed entry inside an HSBC Bank to withdraw money from the bank ATM without the Aarogya Setu app. The user shared his experience where he was asked to read the notice attached on the door of the branch.

The notice said that in order to ensure the health and safety of all the visitors to the branch, it is mandatory to wear a face mask. The note also further mentioned that entry will be allowed post-screening of body temperature and status on the Arogya Setu app. Download Aarogya Setu App, Wear Mask And Carry Hand Sanitiser: AAI Issues Guidelines For Air Passengers.

Here's what the Journalist tweeted:

Hey @HSBC_IN, so one can even use an ATM of your bank without the Arogya Sethu app? Please confirm because I was just denied entry, and pointed to this poster. pic.twitter.com/jM5KKsrZN8 — Devjyot Ghoshal (@DevjyotGhoshal) June 15, 2020

HSBC replied on the post saying- "Hello, To ensure the health and safety of our customers the status of the Arogya Setu app is checked. Your co-operation is highly appreciated"

Check HSBC India's response to the tweet:

Hello , To ensure the health and safety of our customers the status of the Arogya Setu app is checked, for more details refer link https://t.co/VlqEcRuDdk Your co-operation is highly appreciated, ^Alpa — HSBC India (@HSBC_IN) June 15, 2020

Aarogya Setu App has been made mandatory at several other places, including while taking flights, trains and also on the road. Offices have also asked their employees to download the app in order to check the COVID-19 status of the person. The government-owned Aarogya Setu app gives colour coded-designation to users as per their health status and travel history.

