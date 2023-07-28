Lucknow, July 28: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly killed his wife by strangulating and slitting her throat in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The deceased woman was five months pregnant. The accused then approached the police station to turn himself in. The police said that the accused was in an intoxicated state when he walked into the police station. The accused has been taken into custody and booked under murder charges. Reportedly, the accused sought the property of her mother, which often led to arguments between the couple. Bengaluru Horror: Man Stabs Wife to Death After She Refused to Have Sex, Mutilates Her Private Parts; Arrested.

According to the media reports, the accused, identified as Praveen, a shoemaker by profession, and his wife, Naina, had a love affair. After two years of courtship, they got married eight months ago. After marriage, Praveen started insisting on acquiring one of Nikhlesh Devi's three plots. Despite Naina's refusal to transfer the plot to his name, their disagreements escalated, leading to frequent arguments between the couple. Reports said that there had been a previous incident where Praveen attempted to harm Naina, but she managed to escape and survive. However, this time, she couldn't escape his wrath. Praveen violently attacked her, strangling and fatally slashing her throat with a knife. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Wife by Hitting Stone on Her Head for Not Serving Food at Night, Held.

In another incident, a man, who was released from jail, killed his wife and parents-in-law over some family issues on Monday and later surrendered before the police in Golaghat district of Assam. The man, who was in jail for assaulting his wife earlier, killed the three with a machete after a fight at his in-law's place on Hindi School Road in Golaghat town. The deceased has been identified as Sanghamitra Ghosh and her parents, Sanjib Ghosh and Junu Ghosh. The police said, "The woman's younger sister, who is a student of Kaziranga University, was on a video call with the family at the time of the attack."

