Ahmedabad, June 9: An incident of harassment has been reported from Gujarat where a man allegedly created a dozen Instagram profiles to torture a woman, who he fell in love with. Reports inform that the woman, who worked as a lab technician for a private hospital, lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police in connection with the matter. In her complaint, the 23-year-old woman alleged that a man was infatuated with her when she was staying in the Deesa police lines in the city.

Describing her ordeal, the woman said that the accused had been harassing her to force her into a relationship with him. He also created a dozen profiles on Instagram, a photo and video sharing app owned by Facebook. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Compares Wife With Girlfriend, Thrashes and Abandons Her for Not Being ‘Slim and Fair’.

The TOI report informs that the woman is a resident of Thaltej. She alleged that the accused first approached her through the Instagram app in March and asked her to be in a relationship with him and call off her engagement with another man. The victim stated that she was annoyed by his messages and asked him to stop messaging her and finally later blocked him. Ahmedabad Shocker: Husband and Son Thrash Woman With Iron Pipe for Talking on Phone.

Not able to bear with the rejection, the man reapproached her through another Instagram account. She said she kept blocking him but he kept on making new accounts which he used to harass her. Not able to withstand the constant torture, the woman decided to approach the police. The woman filed a complaint against the man for making fraudulent accounts on Instagram.

