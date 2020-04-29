AMRI Hospital in Kolkata Introduces 'Virtual Visiting Hours' for Coronavirus Patients, Aims to Make Contact With Kin Easy Amid Lockdown

AMRI Hospital in Kolkata introduces virtual visiting hours for Coronavirus patients. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Kolkata, April 29: Amid the reports of violence erupted in Howrah as people attacked police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) on Tuesday, AMRI hospital in Salt Lake area of Kolkata introduced 'virtual visiting hours' for coronavirus patients there. This new initiative has been introduced so that patients can keep in touch with their family via iPad.

Informing about the latest development, AMRI hospital CEO said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "State government issued directive not to carry phones inside COVID wards. So we started this.Patients can keep in touch with their family via iPad." West Bengal Gets New Commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation After Tikiapara Violence, Dhaval Jain to Take Charge Until Further Orders.

Earlier, the West Bengal government on removed Bijin Krishna, commissioner of Howrah Municipal Corporation, and replaced him with Dhaval Jain, who was posted as the additional district magistrate, Howrah. Jain will be holding the charge of the new role until further orders, according to the state government. More than seven policemen were injured while they were trying to enforce the lockdown on Belilious Road in Howrah city.