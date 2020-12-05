New Delhi, December 5: Soon after Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tested COVID-19 on Saturday, despite being administered with Bharat Biotech's vaccine, the company offered a clarification in the case. The vaccine developer said that its vaccine is based on a 2-dose schedule, which are administered in a difference of 28 days and Vij has not received the second dose of its vaccine. "Covaxin clinical trials are based on a 2-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the 2nd dose. Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both doses, " Bharat Biotech said, as per the news agency ANI. Anil Vij Tests Positive for COVID-19, Haryana Minister Was Administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Vaccine in Phase-3 Trials on November 20.

The company added that the third phase trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin are double-blinded, only half of the total volunteers who are selected randomly are administered with the vaccine shot, other half are given placebo. "The phase-3 trials are double-blinded and randomized, where 50 per cent of subjects (participants in the trial) receive vaccine & 50 per cent of subjects receive placebo," said Bharat Biotech. Volunteer Anil Vij Tests Positive After Taking Trial Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin; Here's Why It Is Not a 'FAILURE.'

Anil Vij, earlier today, informed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 through a tweet. The 67-year-old BJP leader was the first volunteer to get a shot of Covaxin in its third phase trials in Haryana on November 20. He was administered the vaccine at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt, Amabala, where he is currently hospitalised, after testing positive for COVID-19.

