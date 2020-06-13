Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Assam: 4 Children Among 6 Killed by Lightning and Thunderstorm in Ramkrishna Nagar

News IANS| Jun 13, 2020 05:46 PM IST
Assam: 4 Children Among 6 Killed by Lightning and Thunderstorm in Ramkrishna Nagar
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Silchar, June 13: As many as six people, including four children, were killed and two other minors hurt in thunderstorm and lightning in two districts of southern Assam, the police said here on Saturday.

According to the police, five of a family, including four children, were killed when the lightning struck their home in Ramkrishna Nagar of the Karimganj district on Friday evening. Two survivors, both children, have been admitted to the Karimganj Civil Hospital. Lightning, Thunderstorm Killed 5 in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj District.

In another incident, a 62-year-old man was killed by the lightning on Friday while he was working in his paddy field in the Cachar district.

