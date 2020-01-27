Beating Retreat Ceremony 2020: Delhi Metro Stations Udyog Bhawan, Central Secretariat on Yellow Line to be Partially Shut on January 29, Check Closure Timings Here

Delhi Metro | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, January 27: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday, January 27, said that metro services at two stations of Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) will be partially shut on the occasion of Beating Retreat ceremony on Wednesday, January 29. Udyog Bhawan metro station will be shut from 2 pm to 6:30 pm, while Central Secretariat station will be non-operational from 4 to 6:30 pm. 'Abide With Me' Not to be Dropped From Beating Retreat Tunes, Christian Hymn Back on List After Decision to Drop Drew Flak.

"Entry/Exit at Central Secretariat will be allowed from Gate No1 only from 2 to 4 PM while other gates will remain closed during this period. Interchange from Yellow to Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at the station during this period," DMRC said.

ANI Tweet:

DMRC: Entry/Exit at Central Secretariat will be allowed from Gate No1 only from 2 to 4 PM while other gates will remain closed during this period. Interchange from Yellow to Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh)&vice versa will be allowed at the station during this period. https://t.co/nySwesF0nc — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

The 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. The ceremony, that begins with the arrival of the President of India, traces its origin to early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army developed the different ceremony of display by the massed bands.