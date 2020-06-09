BEST Demands Staggered Timings in Private Offices to Maintain Social Distancing Norms in Buses And at Stands

BEST bus (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, June 9: Social distancing norms were flouted inside BEST buses and also at bus stands on the first day of reopening of offices with 10 percent staff. BEST has, therefore, demanded staggered timings in private offices so that the rush can be avoided and people can follow social distancing and other precautionary measures inside buses. According to a Times of India report, BEST operated 2,200 buses, which is around 63 percent of its fleet to ferry passengers across Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Monday. People were seen jostling with each other and not following any social distancing norms.

Some buses had people occupying all the seats and more standees than what is recommended. According to the rule, one passenger is allowed for every two passengers and five standees are allowed. In some of the buses, the conductors were also not seen wearing face shields. BEST Buses Start Plying For All on Mumbai Roads as Private Offices Re-Open, Bus Services Now Available For Virar, Panvel And Badlapur.

Discipline in BEST buses was noticed after 11 am when a maximum of 25 people travelled and five standees. Citizens complained of buses not arriving on time and long wait hours. Infact, there were few who had to return home after waiting for long at the bus stands. Staggered timings in private offices will help BEST to manage the crowd better.