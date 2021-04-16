Gurugram, April 16: The Gurugram Police arrested a man and his associate for disrupting communal harmony here on Friday. The person has been identified as the chief of a little-known organisation called the Bharat Mata Vahini group.

"The accused were arrested from Sector-46 following a complaint by a person from other community that the duo were threatening the people praying there and inciting communal disharmony. They tried to stop the prayers and asked the people of the other community to leave the place," a Gurugram Police official said. Read: IPL 2021: Two Arrested in Gurugram For Betting During Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Match.

The complainant told the police the both the accused had previously also tried to create ruckus during the prayers. Inspector Amit Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Sector-50 police station confirmed the incident and said that a case has been registered against the accused and they are being questioned.

The SHO said, anticipating a law-and-order situation, the police had deployed a large number of personnel in the area at the time of the prayers. "No untoward incident happened and the congregation offered prayers and left the park peacefully," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2021 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).