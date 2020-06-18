Bhiwandi in Thane District of Maharashtra Goes Under 15-Days Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Near 700 Mark, Say Reports

Mumbai, June 18: In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Bhiwandi-Nizampura civic body has imposed a 15-day lockdown starting from today. According to a Times of India report, only essential shops, government offices and banks will be allowed to remain open. The cases have been on the rise after unlock 1.0 and therefore this decision to go on complete lockdown for 15 days has been taken.

As of June 17, Bhiwandi reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of coronavirus positive cases to 687, according to the health department of Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation. Bhiwandi is also grappling with inadequate infrastructure and a lack of medical staff. The civic body is reportedly struggling to admit patients for treatment at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital. India’s Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 52.47%, Tally of Patients Recovered From COVID-19 Rises to 1.8 Lakh.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 1,16,752 cases and the death toll has jumped to 5651 in the state. The rising coronavirus numbers is a reason for great concern in the country and more so as India has announced a slew of relaxations under unlock 1.0.

