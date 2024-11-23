Nandyal, November 23: A man from Kamalapuram village in Dhone mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district was arrested for allegedly poisoning about 80 cows and bulls over four years to compel farmers to hire his oxen for agricultural work. The accused, identified as Shankarachary, had been killing cattle since 2019, but the deaths were previously attributed to a mysterious disease by unsuspecting villagers.

The case unraveled after farmer Buggana Sivarami Reddy, whose cow died under suspicious circumstances, installed CCTV cameras around his cattle shed, reported TOI. On November 11, the footage captured Shankarachary sneaking into Reddy’s compound at night and entering the cattle shed. The next day, one of Reddy’s cows was found dead, prompting him and other affected farmers to approach Dhone police with a complaint. Ulhasnagar: Toddler Dies After Uncle Slaps Her in Thane; Accused Arrested After Burning, Dumping Body.

The police reviewed the CCTV footage and launched an investigation. Confronted with evidence, Shankarachary confessed to his crimes, admitting that he had systematically poisoned cattle in the village to monopolise demand for his oxen, which he rented out for farming and other purposes. Madhya Pradesh: Man Kills 2 Children, Attacks Wife and Injures Self With Axe After She Refuses To Return Home in Barwani; Probe Launched.

Villagers, who had been perplexed by the unexplained deaths of their livestock for years, were shocked to learn the truth. Police have taken Shankarachary into custody and are preparing charges against him.

The incident has drawn widespread outrage, with villagers demanding strict action against the accused. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation and warned of severe consequences for anyone endangering livestock or public trust in such ways.

