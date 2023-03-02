Patna, March 3: Bihar Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed concern over the alleged attacks on labourers hailing from the state in far-off Tamil Nadu. Taking to Twitter, Kumar said he has instructed officials here to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and ensure security of labourers from Bihar, who are eking out a living in the southern state.

"I have learnt from newspapers that labourers from Bihar who are employed in Tamil Nadu are being attacked. I have asked the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Bihar to speak to officials in Tamil Nadu and ensure safety and security of Bihari workers there," Kumar tweeted. Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Case: Nitish Kumar Orders CBI Probe Where 29 Girls Were Allegedly Sexually Exploited.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Tweet

मुझे समाचार पत्रों के माध्यम से तमिलनाडु में काम कर रहे बिहार के मजदूरों पर हो रहे हमले की जानकारी मिली है। मैंने बिहार के मुख्य सचिव एवं पुलिस महानिदेशक को तमिलनाडु सरकार के अधिकारियों से बात कर वहां रह रहे बिहार के मजदूरों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने का निदेश दिया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 2, 2023

Reports of physical assaults on labourers from Bihar and other Hindi-speaking regions, many of whom have uploaded videos of their travails on social media, had surfaced in the recent past.