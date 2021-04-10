Goalpokhar, April 10: A station house officer (SHO) of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar was lynched by locals in a village in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district where he had come to conduct a raid. The deceased SHO, identified as Ashwini Kumar, was reportedly attacked by people with sticks and stones in a village under Goalpokhar police station. Bihar: Two ASI-Rank Police Officers Suspended for Consuming Liquor in Saran Disrict.

According to reports, SHO Ashwini Kumar went to West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district to conduct raids in connection with an investigation into bike thefts. The Bihar Police Association today said Kumar had requested the West Bengal police to send some personnel to help him in conducting the raids. However, when Kumar reached the village, he allegedly received no support from the local police. Bihar: Crowd Pelts Stones, Vandalises Vehicles During Police's COVID-19 Protocol Enforcement Drive in Sasaram (Watch Video).

Locals, armed with sticks and stones, attacked Kumar and he received serious injuries. He later succumbed. His body was then taken to a hospital in West Bengal's Islampur. "He had come for a raid in connection with a bike theft. Islampur SP is with us. We'll conduct raids and make arrests," Inspector General of Purnia range told news agency ANI.

Bihar Police SHO Beaten to Death by Locals:

WB: SHO of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar beaten to death by a crowd in a village in Goalpokhar police station area of Uttar Dinajpur. IG Purnia Range says, "He had come for a raid in connection with a bike theft. Islampur SP with us. We'll raid & make arrests" pic.twitter.com/lwUEodPDWr — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

Following the incident, a team of Bihar Police personnel reached the West Bengal village early this morning and launched an investigation. Reports said local police detained a person in connection with the killing of SHO Ashwini Kumar.

