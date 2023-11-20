Patna, November 20: A jilted lover shot dead two members of the same family and injured four others in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Monday while the victims were returning home from the Chhath Puja ghat, police said. According to the police, three of the critically injured have been referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Bihar Shocker: Two Killed, Four Injured as Man Opens Fire After Getting Rejected by Girl’s Family in Lakhisarai (Watch Videos).

Confirming the incident, Lakhisarai SP Pankaj Kumar said a manhunt is currently underway to nab the accused, identified as Aashish Choudhary. “Aashish Choudhary had been eyeing a girl from the victims' family. He was applying pressure on them for marriage but the family members were not ready. Some 10 days ago, Aashish had an argument with the girl's family. He was asking them to get ready for the marriage. This was the reason why he attacked them on Monday morning,” Kumar said. Bihar Firing: Two Undertrial Inmates Shot at After Gunfire Erupts Inside Samastipur Court (Watch Video).

The victims, Chandan Jha and Rajnandan Jha, both 31 years old, died on the spot, while Durga Jha, Preeti Devi and Shashi Bhushan Jha are battling for their lives in PMCH Patna. Lovely Devi was also injured in the firing and admitted to Sadar hospital in Lakhisarai. “We have constituted a dedicated team to nab Aashish Choudhary. Raids are currently underway. He has been booked under relevant sections of murder in Kavaiya police station in the district,” Kumar said.

