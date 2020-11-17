Raipur, November 17: In a tragic incident, five members of the same family were found dead in their house in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur. Senior officials have rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the bodies were sent for postmortem. The incident took place in Kendri village under Abhanpur police station of the district. Till now, the exact cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Raigarh Man Kills Mother For Not Giving Him Money to Buy Alcohol, Cooks Her Brains.

The head of the family had been identified as Kamlesh Sahu. Police have started an investigation in the case. According to the police, the initial investigation pointed out that died by suicide after killing other family members. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Tries to Rape Four-year-old, Kills Her Infant Sister After Failed Attempt.

“The circumstantial evidences suggest that the head of the family Kamlesh Sahu died by suicide after killing other four members of the family including his wife, mother and two kids,” reported The Hindustan Times quoting superintendent of police (SP) Raipur, Ajay Yadav as saying. Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu expressed condolences over the deaths. He ordered an inquiry in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).