Cigarettes Worth Rs 39 Lakh Seized From Pune, Wholesaler Booked For Supplying Them Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Pune, April 16: The city police have raided a wholesaler and booked a person for selling cigarettes during the lockdown period. According to an India Today report, police also seized cigarettes worth Rs 39 lakh from the wholesaler. The police conducted the raid after they got to know that one key cigarette dealer in the city was selling cigarettes and other items that do not fall under essential commodities.

Amid the lockdown, a carton of cigarette costs around Rs 5,000, which is double the rate during normal times. Last week, in a similar incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested in Thane for allegedly selling cigarettes during the lockdown period. The accused who owns a paan kiosk was allegedly selling cigarettes illegally from his house. Police conducted a raid at his house and seized 1,500 cigarette packs worth Rs 1.28 lakhs. No Sale of liquor in Mumbai and Rest of Maharashtra Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says State Excise Minister Dilip Walse-Patil.

The authorities have made it clear that selling of items that don't fall under the essential category amid the lockdown is illegal. On Tuesday, Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the pandemic. A total of 2,916 positive cases are there in the state and the death toll has jumped to 187.