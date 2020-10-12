Kohima, October 12: Nagaland Environment Minister Chongshen Mongkosungkum Chang, popularly known as CM Chang, died on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, the Minister breathed his last at Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima. He was 78 years old. Chang was Nagaland's incumbent environment minister. He was an MLA from Noksen (Tuensang) constituency in Nagaland. Chang was a retired IAS officer and former Member of Parliament from Nagaland.

Chang worked as Secretary in the Department of Youth Resources and Sports in the Government of Nagaland until his voluntary retirement in 2002. He contested his first unsuccessful NLA General Election 2003. Chang lost for the second time in 2008 general election. In the 2009 election he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. In 2013 Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections, he was elected from Noksen Vidhan Sabha constituency and became the Minister of Education.

Here's the tweet:

Nagaland Minister CM Chang (in file photo) passes away at Naga Hospital Authority, Kohima. He was 78 years old. pic.twitter.com/MBhvr0nzLT — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Chang had contested 2003, 2008, 2013 general elections and 2009 Lok Sabah election from NPF party ticket. And on 2018 he joined the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and won the general election for (NLA) the second time and is appointed as Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate change and Justice & Law.

