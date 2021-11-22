Srinagar, November 22: Cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday while Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season so far at minus 1.6. An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said minimum temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh remained below the freezing point on Monday.

"At minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, Srinagar witnessed the season's coldest night so far. Pahalgam had minus 3.7 and Gulmarg minus 0.8 as the minimum. "Drass town of Ladakh had minus 12.8, Leh minus 10.8 and Kargil minus 5.0 as the night's lowest temperature. Coldest Places in India: From Hisar, Sikar, Shimla to Delhi, These Places Are Freezing at Night This Winter!

"Jammu city had 9.0, Katra 10.2, Batote 5.7, Banihal 1.4 and Bhaderwah 2.6 as the minimum temperature". The official said weather is likely to remain dry with clear night sky during the next 24 hours while it would remain partly cloudy on 24th and 25th November.

