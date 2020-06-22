Madurai, June 22: Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced to impose a complete lockdown in Madurai. There will be a complete shutdown in the jurisdiction of Madurai Corporation limits, including Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai west and Thiruparankundram. The lockdown will come into force from June 23 and will continue June 30. Chennai Lockdown Guidelines: Essential Services from 6 am to 2 pm, Malls Shut; Here's What's Allowed and Prohibited.

Till now, there are close to 650 coronavirus cases in Madurai. On Sunday, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan had appealed to Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to give special attention to Madurai. According to Venkatesan, Madurai is the hub for the southern districts, in terms of trade and transportation, so it is important to chalk out a special plan for the district.

On Sunday, 2,532 people tested positive for coronavirus, and 53 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus in Tamil Nadu. The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 59,377 in the state. A total of 757 people also their lives due to the deadly virus.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the COVID-19 infection table. Over 51,000 people contracted coronavirus in Chennai. The district is under a complete lockdown since June 12. The showdown in the state capital will continue till June 30. On Sunday, Police sized over 5,000 vehicles for violating lockdown norms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).