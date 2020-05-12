Congress to PM Narendra Modi: 'Meet Chief Ministers Regularly to Strengthen Federal Structure of Country'

File image of Congress veteran Ahmed Patel | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 12: The Congress has asked the Prime Minister to meet the Chief Ministers on a regular basis to strengthen the federal structure of the country, said party Treasurer and close Sonia Gandhi aide Ahmed Patel, adding this system should continue after the pandemic.

"Important to institutionalise the recent frequent meetings even after we overcome this (coronavirus) pandemic," tweeted Patel. PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation at 8 PM Today Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

He said regular meetings between the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers would strengthen the federal structure.

"In the last 6 years such meetings have rarely been held," said Patel.

His statement came after Prime Minister met Chief Ministers on Monday, where several CMs pointed out that states should decide on opening up of the economy badly affected by lockdown across the country to contain coronavirus.

Most CMs underlined the need to strengthen the medical and health infrastructure in the country. The CMs also highlighted the importance of compulsory quarantine for all those who have returned from abroad. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Lockdown 4.0, Asks State Governments to Share 'Broad Strategy' by May 15.

Congress has been raising government's "one-sided decisions" during the pandemic. Party leader Rahul Gandhi also pointed out during his press conference that states should be left to decide on local issues.

"I want a strong Indian leader to stand in front of this disease -- be it a collector or a farmer. The zones are being decided at the national-level even as the CMs say these should be decided at the state-level," Rahul said.