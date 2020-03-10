Coronavirus Scare in India: Kerala Govt Announces Holidays, Suspends Exams For Primary School Students Till March 31; Examinations for Class 8th, 9th & 10th to Take Place as Per Schedule

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Thiruvanthapuram, March 10: Kerala Chief Minister-led Pinarayi Vijayan government on Tuesday announced that all the classes and examinations till seventh standard will remain suspended till March 31, citing COVID 19. Also, it informed the exams for Class 8, 9 & 10 will be conducted as per schedule. The government has taken the decision citing hike in the positive cases of coronavirus in state.

Informing about the latest development, CM Vijayan said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Classes and exams till seventh standard will remain suspended till March 31. Exams of Class 8, 9 & 10 will be conducted as per schedule. All vacation, tuition classes, anganvadis, Madrasas should be closed till March 31." Coronavirus Outbreak: 58 Indians Brought Back From Iran Amid COVID-19 Epidemic.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Classes and exams till seventh standard will remain suspended till March 31. Exams of Class 8, 9 & 10 will be conducted as per schedule. All vacation, tuition classes, anganvadis, Madrasas should be closed till March 31. pic.twitter.com/6Aw2xOn5pc — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

In the meantime, six positive cases have been reported in Kottayam, while two are from Pathanmithiita. In total, 15 postive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala so far. In Karataka, three news cases have been reported on Tuesday. Apart from the schools, Vijayan government had also asked the closure of cinema theatres in state till March 31.