Bhubaneshwar, October 31: The Odisha government, on Saturday, said that the COVID-19 lockdown will be extended till November 30, in the containment zones. The state government also said that all the academic institution in Odisha will remain closed till November 30. COVID-19 Is a Bacteria and Not Virus That Causes Thrombosis and Can Be Cured With Aspirin? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

The government added that the classes of 9th to 12th standard can be conducted under the supervision of the respective schools. The classes can, however begin only from November 16. Earlier, on Friday, the state government said that the government offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will operate with 50 per cent of the total employee strength in November. India Reports 48,268 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 81 Lakh, Death Toll Rises to 1,21,641.

Odisha has reported 1,470 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 12 people have died of it. The total death toll mounts to 1320. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,90,116.

