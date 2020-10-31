Bhubaneshwar, October 31: The Odisha government, on Saturday, said that the COVID-19 lockdown will be extended till November 30, in the containment zones. The state government also said that all the academic institution in Odisha will remain closed till November 30. COVID-19 Is a Bacteria and Not Virus That Causes Thrombosis and Can Be Cured With Aspirin? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.
Odisha has reported 1,470 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while 12 people have died of it. The total death toll mounts to 1320. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,90,116.
