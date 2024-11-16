Mumbai, November 16: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 26-year-old gym trainer was allegedly robbed of INR 13.50 lakh by a gang in Mira Road. Police officials said that the victim, who also deals in cryptocurrency trading, was robbed by an eight-member gang, including six bike-borne men, on Mira Road. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday night, November 10.

The incident came to light on Wednesday, November 13, after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused at Mira Road police station, reports FPJ. The victim has been identified as Aniket Singh (26). in his complaint, Singh said that he required USDT (United States Department of the Treasury) cryptocurrency. ‘Ye Kaam Chhod Do Bhai’: Scammer Posing as Mumbai Police Officer Unknowingly Calls Real Cop in Thrissur, His Reaction on Getting Caught Goes Viral (Watch Video).

He also told cops that he came into contact with a man named Afaan through a common acquaintance for the same. The complainant also stated that Afaan claimed to have 56,443 USDT and wanted to sell the same at INR 81 per unit. The two decided to meet and Afaan came to Mira Road in a car along with his colleague. Singh said that he accompanied them and stopped near the SK Stone signal in Mira Road, where he gave the cash to Afaan.

As Afaan was counting the money, six bike-borne men wearing masks appeared out of nowhere and threatened them before fleeing with the money. Soon after the bike-borne thieves sped away, Singh stepped out of the car to chase them. Amid all of this, Afaan and his colleague allegedly fled from the spot. Real Estate Scam in Mumbai: 2 Developers, 1 Construction Supplier Allegedly Dupe Actor-Politician Kajal Sanjay Nishad of INR 70 Lakh Over Disputed Goregaon Flat; Probe Launched.

Acting on Singh's complaint, the police launched a probe and detained three people on suspicion of their involvement in the crime. However, they refused to share any details. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway in connection with the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2024 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).