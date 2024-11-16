Thrissur City Police recently foiled a scam attempt by a fraudster posing as a Mumbai Police officer. The scammer, wearing a police uniform, accidentally made a video call to a Thrissur Police officer. Upon realizing he was speaking to the police, in a surprised and flustered tone, the fraudster tried to cover up by saying, "Oh sir, it was just a prank video call... Look over there, there’s a camera.” The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral with over 162,000 views and humorous comments from viewers. The police used the viral clip to warn the public about cyber fraud, advising anyone who has been a victim to report it immediately by calling the helpline number 1930. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Police Foil Scamsters Attempt, Block Rs 80 Lakh of Victims of Cyber Fraud With Help of Cyber Helpline Team; Share Tips To Stay Safe and Alert.

Fraudster Accidentally Calls Thrissur Police While Posing as Mumbai Officer, Gets Caught

