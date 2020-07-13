Kolkata, July 13: Body of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging in Bindal near his village home on Monday. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung, according to BJP West Bengal.

Last year, the CPI-M witnessed the departure of Debendra Nath Roy, who joined the BJP party. In May 2019, he along with Subhranshu Roy, Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya and more than 50 Councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of senior BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya. West Bengal: Youth BJP Worker Found Hanging From Tree in Purulia.

Debendra Nath Ray Found Hanging:

Body of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung: BJP West Bengal — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Former RSS leader Tapan Ghosh, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital on Sunday. Ghosh, 67, was the founder of Hindu Samhati group. He was admitted to a private hospital last week after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Last year, a 22-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha member was found dead in West Bengal’s Purulia district. The deceased was identified as Sisupal Sahis. He was found hanging from a tree at Senabona village under Arsha police station in Purulia district.

