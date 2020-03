Fire breaks out in chemical factory at GT Karnal Road (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 14: A major fire erupted in a chemical factory at Delhi's GT Karnal road on Saturday. Visuals from the spot showed thick black smoke emanating from what appeared to be a two-storey structure. It was not clear what caused the fire.

According to news agency ANI, as many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the sport. There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the incident.