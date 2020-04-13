Dharavi Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally in Asia's Largest Slum in Mumbai Jumps to 47, Death Toll at 5

Dharavi slums in Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, April 13: The total number of positive cases in Dharavi has increased to 47 after four new COVID-19 positive cases were reported. One person has also died today, due to COVID-19, thus taking the death toll in the area to five. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of cases has jumped to 1,985 in the state, and the death toll has increased to 149, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

The government is acting on top priority to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi -- the largest slum of Asia. Within an area of 2.1 square kilometres, in Dharavi nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties in Dharavi, making it one of the most congested areas on the planet. Coronavirus Cases in India Soar to 9152, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 308, Total 857 Recovered So Far.

Sanitisation work is going on full-fledged, fire brigades sanitised the toilets on Friday. In Dharavi, one toilet seat is used by 100-200 people in a day. In addition to this, the authorities have said that drones will also be used to sanitise the area, to curb the spread of the virus.

The tally of coronavirus in India on Monday stood at 9,152 with a spike of 796 new cases and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 jumped to 308 with 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health. Of the total count, 7,987 are active cases while 856 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 308 while one person has migrated to another country.