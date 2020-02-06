Dry Days in Delhi For Assembly Elections 2020: Liquor Shops to Shut From 6 PM Today, No Alcohol in Pubs And Bars For Two Days

Alcohol | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 6: Alcohol will be out of bounds to Delhi for two days due to assembly elections in the national capital. Ahead of the polling on February 8, "dry days" will be declared across Delhi from 6 pm today (February 6). Liquor shops, pubs and bars won't serve alcohol from this evening to till the end on polling on February 8. As per excise rules, 48 hours before the end of polling, poll-bound states are mandated to declare "dry day" and no sale or serving of liquor is permitted. List of Dry Days of 2020 in India: Check Complete Dry Days Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in India.

The 48 hours before the polling is also called "silent period" during which no active campaigning by the candidates or political parties is allowed. A "dry day" will also be declared on February 11 when results for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be announced. Similar restrictions on the sale of alcohol will also be imposed in Noida and areas sharing borders with Delhi in view of the assembly elections.

An order has been issued, declaring "dry days" in the border areas of Delhi for 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll. According to the order, the sale of alcohol at shops and pubs in three-kilometre limits of Delhi border, especially in Noida, will be prohibited from 6 pm on February 6 to till the polling end on February 8. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The national capital is witnessing a triangular electoral contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP came to power, winning 67 seats in the 70-member House. While the BJP could win just three seats, the Congress drew a blank.