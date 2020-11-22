New Delhi, November 22: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Nagaland on Sunday morning. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck the Mokokchung region at 08:59 am today. According to the NCS, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property because of the quake. The effects of the quake were also felt in Assam. The jolts were felt at a depth of 23.2 KM. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that the epicentre of the quake was 11 KM east of Mokokchung, Nagaland.

Earlier on Saturday, two earthquakes jolted Manipur back to back. A quake measuring 2.8 magnitude jolted Senapati area of Manipur at 6.54 AM, while the other one hit the state at 10.19 AM.

Here's the tweet:

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 22-11-2020, 08:59:20 IST, Lat: 26.31 & Long: 94.63, Depth: 23.2 Km ,Location: 11km E of Mokokchung, Nagaland, India for more information https://t.co/YfEmNV49FX @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/LeDbusAHCK — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 22, 2020

In October, a study revealed that the recent earthquakes in parts of India, though of small magnitudes occurred due to foreshocks and swarms. A top official of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) warned that frequent tremors were a matter of concern in the subcontinent, where several areas are prone to major seismic activities.

