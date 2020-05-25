Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: BSF Exchanges Sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh on Eid

File image of security personnel at the border | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Siliguri, May 25: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh men at the Indo-Bangladesh border at Fulbari border outpost near Siliguri on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The exchange of sweets between the security men of the two neighbouring countries comes as a goodwill gesture on the occasion of Eid. Sweets are exchanged between the border guarding forces of the two countries on major festivals and national events.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. Notably, this year Eid is being celebrated amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.