'Flying Beast' Pilot Gaurav Taneja Case: DGCA Starts Probe After AirAsia Pilot Allegedly Suspended For Flagging Serious Safety Concerns

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 11:13 AM IST
Gaurav Taneja, Former AirAsia pilot (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Flying Beast)

New Delhi, June 16: The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an enquiry into AirAsia India after one of its pilots, who runs a popular YouTube channel called Flying Beast alleged safety violations by the airline. Gaurav Taneja tweeted on Sunday that he has been suspended by AirAsia India "for standing up for safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers".

On the next day, he posted a detailed video on YouTube titled "Reasons behind suspension from my pilot job". DGCA has already started the investigation into the issues brought up and the regulator assured that appropriate action would be taken based on the outcome of the said investigation. Gaurav Taneja, Pilot Terminated by AirAsia, Shares His Side of The Story on His YouTube Page FlyingBeast, Raises Several Questions; Watch Video.

On Monday, when Taneja presented his side of the story in his video, the hashtag BoyCottAirAsia started trending on Twitter. He accused AirAsia India, of violating safety protocols, which endangered lives of passengers on board.

In the video, Taneja alleged the airline has asked its pilots to do 98 percent of landings in "Flap 3" mode, which allows it to save fuel. He said if a pilot does not do 98 percent of landings in "Flap 3" mode, the airline considers it a violation of its standard operating procedure (SOP).

In the video, Taneja raised objections against the HR policy of the company and revealed that they have an ''unfavourable'' sick leave policy. He also recalled an incident where he was asked to report for work even after being sick. Gaurav mentioned that if a pilot is not feeling well, he/she cannot fly the plane as it is endangering the lives of people on board.

He further spoke about how the company didn't follow safety guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak. He alleged that there is a serious lack of management in the airlines.

