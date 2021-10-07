New Delhi, October 7: Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman, retained the top spot as the richest person in the country, with a net worth of $92.7 billion. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, founder of Adani Group, secured the second place, with a net worth of $74.8 billion. India's richest individuals managed to increase their cumulative wealth by 50 percent even during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Forbes India Rich List 2021, Mukesh Ambani remains the wealthiest Indian for the 14th year in a row—since 2008. Ambani added $4 billion to his net worth in 2021. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani is now a close second with a $74.8 billion fortune, only $17.9 billion less than Ambani. Click here for the direct link of the Forbes India Rich List 2021.

The third in the list is Shiv Nadar, founder of software giant HCL Technologies, with $31 billion while retailing magnate Radhakishan Damani retained the fourth spot with his net worth nearly doubling to $29.4 billion from $15.4 billion. Serum Institute of India, founded by vaccine billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla, moves into the top five with a net worth of $19 billion.

In 2021, India's 100 richest added $257 billion to their cumulative wealth; 80% of the list saw their net worth increase, while 61 billionaires added $1 bn or more to their fortune. Among the others are Savitri Jindal, who managed to reenter the top 10 club with $18 billion. The list states that four pharma billionaires saw their wealth erode. As per the new list, India's 100 richest are now worth $775 billion. The complete list can be seen at forbes.com/india and forbesindia.com.

Here are the top 10 People in the Forbes India Rich List 2021:

Sr No Name Net Worth (In $ Billion) Company 1 Mukesh Ambani 92.7 Reliance Industries 2 Gautam Adani 74.8 Adani Ports & SEZ 3 Shiv Nadar 31 HCL Technologies 4 Radhakishan Damani 29.4 Avenue Supermarts 5 Cyrus Poonawalla 19 Serum Institute of India 6 Lakshmi Mittal 18.8 ArcelorMittal 7 Savitri Jindal 18 O.P. Jindal Group 8 Uday Kotak 16.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 9 Pallonji Mistry 16.4 Shapoorji Pallonji Group 10 Kumar Birla 15.8 Aditya Birla Group

Among the many, six newcomers have made it to the list this year, including Inder Jaisinghani, Arvind Lal, Ashok Boob, Deepak Mehta, Bajranglal Taparia, Yogesh Kothari. Ashok Boob (No. 93, $2.3 billion) whose Clean Science and Technology listed in July; Deepak Mehta (No. 97, $2.05 billion) of Deepak Nitrite and Yogesh Kothari (No. 100, $1.94 billion) of Alkyl Amines Chemicals. Arvind Lal (No. 87, $2.55 billion), the executive chairman of diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs.

Take a look at the Forbes India Rich List 2021:

According to the official website, the Forbes India Rich List 2021 was compiled using shareholding and financial information obtained from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and India’s regulatory agencies. Public fortunes were calculated based on stock prices and exchange rates as of September 17, 2021 while private companies were valued based on similar companies that are publicly traded.

