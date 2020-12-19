Panaji, December 19: On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Liberation of Goa, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the naval base, INS Gomantak, at Vasco in South Goa on Saturday. According to an official statement, a Ceremonial Guard was paraded in honour of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the operation.

The wreath was laid by the Flag Officer of the Goa Naval Area and a two-minute silence was observed. A 60-kilometre bicycle ride also held in collaboration with Goa Shipyard Limited and Probyk, starting from branches in Margao, Ponda, Panaji and Vasco, and ending at the felicitation ceremony at the INS Gomantak, Vasco. Goa Liberation Day 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, CM Pramod Sawant Extend Greetings as Goa Turns 60.

Cycling enthusiasts from the Navy, Coast Guard, Ex-servicemen and local citizens were among the participants of the bicycle ride. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Goa on a two-day visit to mark the occasion of 60th Goa Liberation Day.

The President was received at the Goa airport by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Chief Minister Sawant took to Twitter to share pictures of the President's arrival in the coastal state where he will be participating in the function to announce the commencement of the celebrations of 60th Goa Liberation Day.

"It was an honour to welcome the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovindji at Dabolim Airport, on his visit to Goa on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day," Sawant tweeted.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in the country. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule.