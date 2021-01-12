Mumbai, January 12: A shocking incident has been reported from Akole in Ahemednagar where a 34-year-old driver drowned a Fortuner into a dam and lost his life. He was allegedly, following the directions given by Goggle Map to reach at Kalsubai peak. The incident reportedly occurred around 1.45 am on Sunday night. Man Falls Into Frozen Mississippi River, Blames Google Maps For Showing The Wrong Turn.

The deceased identified as Satish Ghule was reportedly driving his employer, Guru Shekhar and his friend Sameer Rajurkar to Kalsubai for trekking. The trio hailed from Pune. “While driving towards Kalsubai for trekking, they had lost their way and sought guidance from Google Maps, when they accidentally drove into the water,” Senior Inspector Abhay Parmar, Akole police station told the Indian Express. Tamil Nadu Man Files Police Complaint Against Google Maps for Causing Problems in Marital Life by Showing Locations He Hasn't Visited.

According to Police, there is a bridge in Akole which is operational for eight months annually. For the renaming four months after the rainy season, the water of the dam is released and the bridge goes underwater, due to which it cannot be used. Unaware of this, Ghule followed the route suggested by the Goggle Maps and accidentally drove into the water.

While Shekhar and Rajukar managed to get out of the car through windows and swam to the shore, Ghule who did not know how to swim could not rescue himself and died, the police officials told the Indian Express. Locals rushed to the spot to rescue them, but owing to darkness, they could not see anything, police added.

Ghule’s body was fished out of the water early on Sunday. He was rushed to a nearby public health care facility, and was declared dead on arrival. According to reports, the police has registered the matter as an accidental death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).