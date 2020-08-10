Ahmedabad, August 10: Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government on Monday increased the fine for not wearing face mask in the state to Rs 100 from Rs 500 announced earlier. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made the announcement and said that the fine for not wearing a mask has been raised to Rs 1000 from August 11, 2020. In July, the Vijay Rupani-led government in the state had increased the fine for not wearing face mask to Rs 500. Earlier, the fine was Rs 200.

The government has also ensured that face masks are made available to citizens easily and at low prices. The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat mounted to 71,064 as the state reported 1,078 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, the health department said. Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 2,654 with 25 new fatalities on Sunday, it said. The number of COVID-19 recovered patients rose to 54,138 as 1,311 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday. India's COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1.5 Million, Infection Remains Concentrated in 10 States, Says Health Ministry.

Here's the tweet:

The fine for not wearing the mask in Gujarat has been raised to Rs 1000 from August 11: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani pic.twitter.com/8oBklIaFlB — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

In Gujarat, Surat reported the highest number of 222 new cases in the state on Sunday, taking the district tally to 15,810. Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in Ahmedabad rose to 17,898 with 153 new cases and death toll mounted to 11,633 with three more fatalities.

