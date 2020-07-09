Ahmedabad, July 9: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat on Wednesday stated that it will form a five-member commission to identify the members of Rabari, Bharvad and Charan communities if they are eligible to get the benefits of Schedule Tribe (ST) status. These communities live in nesses -- tiny, oval-shaped hutments made of mud -- of Gir, Barda and Alech areas of the state.

According to a report, published in the Indian Express, the commission will be headed by a retired judge of the high court and comprise two district judges, one retired forest officer and one retired revenue officer. Maratha Reservation: Supreme Court to Pass Interim Order on July 15 on Petitions Challenging Quota.

Earlier on October 29, 1956, the central government conferred ST status on people from Rabari, Bharvad and Charan communities who live in the nesses of Gir, Barda and Alech in the state. However, several tribal leaders have alleged that those who don't live in nesses have managed to get ST certificates and enjoy undue reservation benefits. Some of the leaders from the three communities also held counter protests.

To resolve the issue, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-headed Cabinet meeting took the decision to form the commission. Tribal Development Minister Ganpat Vasava informed that state ministers took the decision after meeting with representatives from Rabari, Bharvad and Charan communities.

