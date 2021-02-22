Ahmedabad, February 22: The Gujarat government has set up check posts at borders of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh amid the rising COVID-19 cases in these states. According to an order issued by the Gujarat government, the check posts have been set up to screen people entering the state from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh for COVID-19 symptoms. India has been witnessing a rise in the active caseload over the past few days.

In view of the resurgence of coronavirus infections in as many as six Indian states, the Union Health Ministry has advised all states and union territories to improve RT-PCR testing. The government has urged states and UTs to lay strong emphasis on surveillance and containment measures to curb the spread of the virus. Uddhav Thackeray Warns of Complete Lockdown in Maharashtra if COVID-19 Situation Worsens, Urges People To Wear Masks and Maintain Social Distancing.

Here's the tweet:

Gujarat government has set up check posts at borders of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to screen people entering the state from these states for COVID-19 symptoms: Gujarat government — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021

The States and the UTs have been asked to improve the overall testing by focusing on increasing the proportion of RT-PCR tests. The Health Ministry said 1,14,24,094 vaccinations have been done till 6 pm on Monday. Vaccination for healthcare workers is 75,40,602, including first dose to 64,25,060 and second to 11,15,542, Manohar Agnani, Addl Secy, Union Health Ministry said. The official added that a total of 38,83,492 frontline workers have been covered with the first dose.

