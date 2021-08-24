Gurugram, August 24: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly attacked by his wife's brother and two accomplice on Saturday night in Farrukhnagar. Reports inform that the victim was shot at by his brother-in-law and sustained a bullet injury on his right shoulder. The victim and his wife reportedly eloped after their families did not approve of their relationship and married seven years. However, the accused was reportedly upset with the same and still held the grudge against the man. The police is on a look out to nab the accused and his accomplices.

As per a report, the victim, identified as Rajesh Saini, runs was a gym in Farrukhnagar and wanted to marry a woman from Rewari who happened to the accused's, identified as Sachin Kumar, sister. However their families did not agreed so the duo eloped and married even years back. Saini told Hindustan Times that after some months, the woman's family accepted her as their son-in-law but her brother was still upset and 'often threatened of dire consequences.' Mysuru Shocker: Youth Kills Brother-in-Law With Sharp Weapon, Carries His Chopped Hand to Police Station To Surrender.

On Saturday night, the three accused reached the victim's home and and shot at him. "He held me at gunpoint before I could react or raise the alarm. I tried to run inside but he shot at me on my right shoulder and I lost my balance," Saini told HT. Following which his wife locked themselves inside the room while the accused fled the spot. The man was rushed to the hospital in Gurugram and is undergoing treatment. Maharashtra Man Stabs Brother-in-Law to Death After Wife Refuses To Return Home, Arrested.

ACP Manesar Hitesh Yadav told the HT, " We recorded his statement on Sunday, following which a case was registered against the suspect and raids are being conducted to arrest him." A case has been lodged under Section 307 and section of the IPC in this matter. The investigation is underway and police is trying to locate and nab the accused.

