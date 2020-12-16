Balasore, December 16: India on Wednesday testfired two Prithvi-II ballistic missiles off the coast of Odisha in Balasore, claim reports. The trials were successful. Prithvi-II missiles were developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These missiles are nuclear-capable surface to surface missile. India's QRSAM Missile System Achieves Major Milestone, Shoots Down Pilotless Target Aircraft During Test.

It is the second trial of Prithvi-II missiles within a month. In November this year, the missile was test-fired at night from a test range off Odisha coast. The night trial of the missile, which has a strike range of 350 km, was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR between 7 pm to 7.15 pm on November 20. Prithvi-2 Ballistic Nuclear-Capable Missile Successfully Test-Fired Off Balasore Coast in Odisha, Say DRDO Sources.

Tweet by ANI:

The missile was randomly chosen from the production stock, and the entire launch activity was carried out by Strategic Force Command (SFC) of the Army and monitored by scientists of DRDO. Prithvi-2 is capable of carrying 500-1,000 kg of warheads and is powered by liquid propulsion twin engines, the sources said. The state-of-the-art missile uses an advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target.

