Ladakh, June 21: A chopper of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing in Ladakh region on Sunday. Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv made a precautionary landing in Eastern Ladakh area, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. All passengers and crew onboard the chopper are safe. "The landing was done after the pilot felt that there may be some issue in the chopper and took precautions to land," sources told ANI.

The incident took place amid the ongoing dispute with China and after the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. At least 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in an unprecedented face-off with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. Subsequently, military chopper and fighter jet activities have increased in the Ladakh region. The Indian Air Force has been on high alert across Northern and Western borders. Won't Allow Any Unilateral Change of LAC, Clarifies Government on PM Narendra Modi's Remark on Galwan Face-Off at All-Party Meeting.

The Indian Air Force has moved its critical frontline assets including the Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighter aircraft fleet to advanced positions where they can fly in at a very short notice to carry out operations.

