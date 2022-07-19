Indian Railways has abolished the service charge in premium trains. Now, the passengers who do not select the option of catering services during ticket booking will not have to pay service charge. Railway Ministry has issued a circular to IRCTC in this regard.

People can relax and enjoy their morning tea on board Rajdhani , Shatabdi, Duronto or Vande Bharat express trains as it would be available to them on the MRP. Recently, the news of a passenger paying Rs 70 for a tea on a Shatabdi had surfaced. He had to pay a service charge of Rs 50 for a cup of Rs 20. Indian Railways Doubles Online Ticket Booking Limit Through IRCTC Website And App

20 रुपये की चाय पर 50 रुपये का टैक्स, सच मे देश का अर्थशास्त्र बदल गया, अभी तक तो इतिहास ही बदला था! pic.twitter.com/ZfPhxilurY — Balgovind Verma (@balgovind7777) June 29, 2022

This has now been resolved by Railways by withdrawing the levy of service charge, however, passengers will still have to pay Rs 50 more for breakfast, lunch and dinner ordered while travelling.

Revised charges for catering service including GST in trains @TheMornStandard @NewIndianXpress @IRCTCofficial pic.twitter.com/BapGauqKPk — Muhammed Parvez Sultan Ebrahimپرویز سلطان ابراہیم (@theparvezsultan) July 19, 2022

Issuing a circular to IRCTC, the Railway Board categorically specified the charges for tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner for premium trains ---Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat. As per the circular, prices are inclusive of GST, meaning there will be no additional charges. Earlier passengers were asked to pay a service charge of Rs 50 if they haven't ordered food while booking their tickets. IRCTC Luggage Rules: Indian Railways Will Now Fine Passengers For Carrying Extra Baggage; Check Details Here

The charges for all food items will be the same for both the categories of passengers in such trains, if any pre-paid train is running late.

