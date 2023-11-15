India beats New Zealand by 70 runs and enters the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, set to be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won the first semi-final for the ICC World Cup 2023 and is heading to the finals. Now, Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and others celebrities have taken to their social media to congratulate the Men in Blue on winning the game. ICC World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma Blows Flying Kisses to Virat Kohli After His 50th ODI Century (Watch Video).

SUPER SEVEN SHAMI… YOU ARE THE MAN… 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Can’t wait for SUNDAY BLAST… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2023

T 4831 - when i don't watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

All-round performance in the first innings, and what a spell by @MdShami11! 🙌 Ab bas Sunday ka intezaar hai!!! Thanks to #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Now onto the finals & the 🏆#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/QJUzLRnXwS — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 15, 2023

And we roar into the finals!!!!! Shami hero aada..hero! 😍 What a thriller !!!! Kudos King Kohli, Shreyas & Team India!!!👏#Indiainmyheart❤️#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/yLO0KEpsAl — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) November 15, 2023

