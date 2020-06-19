New Delhi, June 19: With over 10,000 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, India's coronavirus recovery rate improved on Friday and currently stands at 53.79 percent, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Union Ministry also said that 2,04,710 patients recovered so far, while 1,63,248 are still active and are under medical supervision.

Informing about the latest development, the Union Health Ministry said, "With 10,386 patients having recovered from #COVID19 in the last 24 hrs, the total number of recovered patients is now 2,04,710. The recovery rate is 53.79 percent." Adding on, the Union Ministry said that Indian Council of Medical Research tested 1,76,959 samples in past 24 hours leading the total tally to 64,26,627. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 13,586 COVID-19 Cases, 336 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 3.8 Lakh Mark.

Apart from this, the government even claimed that India's graph shows an increasing rate of recovery. It said, "The trend in the daily numbers shows an increasing rate of recovery, and an increasing gap between active and recovered cases. The increase in the proportion of recovered cases is a demonstration of India’s strategy of timely management of COVID-19."

Here's what the Union govt said:

Earlier in the day, Union Health Ministry said that India reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new coronavirus cases and 336 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532. Among other details, the Ministry said that currently India has 1,63,248 active cases, while the number of recovered patients has increased to 2,04,711. Meanwhile, death toll jumped to 12,573 deaths.

