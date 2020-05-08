Indore Admin Suspends Gokuldas Hospital's Licence After Relatives of 4 Patients Allege Negligence

Medical staff at a hospital isolation ward | Representative Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Indore, May 8: The Indore district administration on Friday suspended the licence of a private hospital -- Gokuldas Hospital -- in Madhya Pradesh's largest city. The decision was taken after the relatives of four patients -- who died on Thursday -- alleged that the hospital was negligent.

According to a report, published in the Indian Express, the kin of four patients had alleged that the hospital administration was in a hurry to move from the yellow category (suspects are treated) to green category (non-COVID facility). Kin also claimed that hospital paid no attention to the patients admitted there. They made a video about the whole incident, which went viral. India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 29.36%, No Positive Cases in 216 Districts: Health Ministry.

Following this, a doctor's team -- led by Indore chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia -- visited the Gokuldas Hospital. The team also collected treatment papers of the dead patients. After returning to the office, Dr said on Friday that while the hospital’s license has been cancelled.

He added that a probe has been initiated to know the facts whether it was guilty of negligence. He also assured of appropriate action will follow. Meanwhile, Dr Sanjay Gokuldas of the hospital said the hospital was being falsely accused. He claimed that the four patients aged 55, 64, 74, and 78 suffered from critical illnesses.