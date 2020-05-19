Jammu And Kashmir: Two Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Srinagar Encounter

Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, May 19: Two terrorists were gunned down by Indian security forces in an encounter that started in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar last night. The slain terrorists belonged to terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, police said in a tweet on Tuesday. Two personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police and one CRPF trooper also sustained injuries during the encounter that took place at Nawakadal in the old Srinagar area. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Security Forces Neutralise 4 Terrorists in Kulgam Encounter, 1 Army Officer Injured.

According to reports, a joint search operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Nawakadal area on Monday night following inputs about the presence of militants. As the security forces surrounded the hideout, hiding terrorists started firing around 2 am triggering the encounter. In response, security forces opened fire and managed to neutralise two terrorists. Jammu And Kashmir Government Notifies New Domicile Rules For Jobs, Other Privileges.

Second terrorist also killed in the ongoing operation. Both belong to HM.Two weapons and ammunition recovered. https://t.co/NZsb71TgGL — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) May 19, 2020

The identities of the slain terrorists were being ascertained. IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar told IANS this firefight between militants and security forces has taken place in Srinagar after almost two years. Mobile Internet and voice calling except for BSNL service provider was suspended following the encounter.